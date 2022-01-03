Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,625 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Kemper worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth $414,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 34,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMPR. Piper Sandler downgraded Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $58.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

