Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,959 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 5,814.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Masco by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,120 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS opened at $70.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $70.82.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

