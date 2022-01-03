Reviewing Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO)

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) and Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enVVeno Medical N/A -31.95% -30.31% Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for enVVeno Medical and Assure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Assure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enVVeno Medical $30,000.00 2,079.80 -$9.14 million N/A N/A Assure $3.52 million 128.62 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -18.66

enVVeno Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Assure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.3% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

enVVeno Medical beats Assure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

