Reviewing Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Motus GI has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Motus GI and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -5,675.00% -78.81% -43.22% Delcath Systems -1,498.41% -158.51% -86.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Motus GI and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00 Delcath Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

Motus GI currently has a consensus price target of $1.85, indicating a potential upside of 296.15%. Delcath Systems has a consensus price target of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 212.90%. Given Motus GI’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motus GI and Delcath Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $100,000.00 225.45 -$19.26 million ($0.57) -0.82 Delcath Systems $1.16 million 49.15 -$24.16 million ($3.55) -2.18

Motus GI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delcath Systems. Delcath Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Motus GI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Motus GI beats Delcath Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

