Reviewing Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) & BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BTRS and Powerbridge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 0 9 0 3.00 Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTRS currently has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 109.40%. Given BTRS’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than Powerbridge Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and Powerbridge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -20.15% -12.91% Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

BTRS has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerbridge Technologies has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BTRS and Powerbridge Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.91) -8.59 Powerbridge Technologies $26.66 million 0.18 -$18.25 million N/A N/A

BTRS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Powerbridge Technologies.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

