Reviewing Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) & ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) and ING Groep (NYSE:ING) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

This table compares Woori Financial Group and ING Groep’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woori Financial Group $9.47 billion 0.82 $1.20 billion $8.47 3.79 ING Groep $20.15 billion 2.70 $2.57 billion $1.40 9.94

ING Groep has higher revenue and earnings than Woori Financial Group. Woori Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ING Groep, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Woori Financial Group has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ING Groep has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Woori Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. ING Groep pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Woori Financial Group pays out 3.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ING Groep pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ING Groep has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ING Groep is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Woori Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of ING Groep shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Woori Financial Group and ING Groep, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woori Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ING Groep 2 5 5 0 2.25

ING Groep has a consensus target price of $13.01, suggesting a potential downside of 6.54%. Given ING Groep’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ING Groep is more favorable than Woori Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Woori Financial Group and ING Groep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woori Financial Group 21.07% 8.64% 0.57% ING Groep 25.27% 8.37% 0.47%

Summary

ING Groep beats Woori Financial Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group, Inc. engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending. The Retail Belgium segment provides banking, life and non-life insurance, and asset management products and services. The Retail Germany segment involves retail and private banking, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages, and customer lending. The Retail Other segment comprises of retail banking activities. The Wholesale Banking segment includes cash management to corporate finance, real estate, and lease. The company was founded on March 4, 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.