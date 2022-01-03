ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.02. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ReWalk Robotics by 1,582,579.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 976,408 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 333,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 16.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReWalk Robotics (RWLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.