RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Up 64.1% in December

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the November 30th total of 26,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 30.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 72,912 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $7,522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RGC Resources by 34.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 36,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RGC Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in RGC Resources by 159.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 116,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter.

RGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

RGCO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,306. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $192.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of -0.42. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

