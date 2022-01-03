RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $116.96 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00062722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.99 or 0.08027879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00057277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00075281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,932.91 or 0.99727983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007458 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars.

