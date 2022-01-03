Rigel Finance Price Hits $2.84 on Exchanges (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 47.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00006012 BTC on major exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $11,927.04 and approximately $28.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00063584 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.86 or 0.08067490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00074697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,310.72 or 1.00129264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

