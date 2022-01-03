Rise (RISE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $133.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Rise has a market cap of $507,272.72 and approximately $133.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded down 50.2% against the dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 191,262,443 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

