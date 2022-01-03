Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. lowered its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $58,595,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth $28,377,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,892 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,704,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,211,000 after acquiring an additional 243,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,778,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 193,591 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBA opened at $61.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

RBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

