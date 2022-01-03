Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.76 Million

Analysts expect Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) to announce $56.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rivian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $80.75 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian will report full-year sales of $54.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $81.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rivian.

Get Rivian alerts:

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIVN. Bank of America began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 134.64.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough acquired 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 191,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jiten Behl acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 655,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

Shares of Rivian stock traded down 0.65 on Friday, hitting 103.04. The stock had a trading volume of 106,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,258,857. Rivian has a twelve month low of 88.40 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rivian (RIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.