Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $60.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

