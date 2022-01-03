Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,015 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 4.2% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $22,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,398 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,433,000 after acquiring an additional 936,010 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,263,000 after acquiring an additional 933,365 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,774,000 after purchasing an additional 830,665 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.22. 13,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,245. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $108.09. The company has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

