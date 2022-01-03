RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.48

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.48 and last traded at $98.35, with a volume of 494389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.00.

RPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.76.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,815,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 726,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,083,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of RPM International by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

