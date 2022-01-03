Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $143.51 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of American Tower worth $143,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 33,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in American Tower by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,504.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 65,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $292.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.34. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

