Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Cigna worth $183,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Cigna by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

NYSE CI opened at $229.63 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

