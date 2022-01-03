Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,161,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,874 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $292,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $60.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

