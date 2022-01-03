SafeBlast Market Capitalization Tops $1.35 Million (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $222,000.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

