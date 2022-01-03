Sandy Spring Bank Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSE TSM opened at $120.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $623.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

