Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 4,434 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after buying an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after purchasing an additional 383,552 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth $20,968,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBHS opened at $106.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.60 and a 200 day moving average of $99.24.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.