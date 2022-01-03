Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 640,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $4,952,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Shares of BAX opened at $85.84 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.93.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

