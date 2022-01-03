Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

APH opened at $87.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

