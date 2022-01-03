Sarcophagus Price Up 16.4% Over Last Week (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $18.24 million and approximately $58,731.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002481 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.46 or 0.08043862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00075445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,868.57 or 0.99777290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sarcophagus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.