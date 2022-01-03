Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Up 6.9%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.70. 3,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,109,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Several research firms have commented on STNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $795.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 31,825 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.