Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €72.40 ($82.27).

G24 has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €65.50 ($74.43) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Scout24 alerts:

G24 remained flat at $€61.42 ($69.80) on Wednesday. 90,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €53.20 ($60.45) and a twelve month high of €73.36 ($83.36). The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is €61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.