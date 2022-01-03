Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 484.6% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Secom stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.32. 14,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,872. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Secom has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

Get Secom alerts:

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Secom will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.