Secret (SCRT) Price Reaches $6.58 on Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Secret has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $6.58 or 0.00014336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $985.46 million and approximately $26.81 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.24 or 0.00299095 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009742 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003431 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00017520 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

