Secret (SCRT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.92 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Secret has a market cap of $886.69 million and $13.92 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for $5.92 or 0.00012509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.07 or 0.00300282 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010470 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003567 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.