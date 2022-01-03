Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,312 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $14,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of NNN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.72. 6,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

