Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $16.09 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.34. 757,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,580,559. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

