Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $23.07 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $23,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 25.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 52.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sun Communities by 32.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $5.24 on Monday, reaching $204.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,330. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.43 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

