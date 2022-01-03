Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 157,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of PM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.07. 41,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,527. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $148.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

