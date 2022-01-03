Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Camden Property Trust worth $19,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $3.90 on Monday, reaching $174.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,450. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,284 shares of company stock worth $22,393,184 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

