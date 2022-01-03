Semux Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Semux has a total market capitalization of $11,940.87 and $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00197212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010258 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006833 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005017 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002913 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005069 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002088 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.