Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $11.85

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $11.38. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 4,276 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 49.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 40.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 271,390 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 197.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.