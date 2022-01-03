Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQZZF remained flat at $$3.34 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. Serica Energy has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.49.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

