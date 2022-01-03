Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SQZZF remained flat at $$3.34 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. Serica Energy has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.49.
About Serica Energy
