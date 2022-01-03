SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,156 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 24,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $35.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $43.94.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

