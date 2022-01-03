SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,987 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,241 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 33.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 364,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 230,775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 62.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 167,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 64,423 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 23.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.81 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

