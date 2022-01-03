SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Jack in the Box worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after purchasing an additional 329,110 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 372.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 64,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 50,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.51.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

JACK opened at $87.48 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.20.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

