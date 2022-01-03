SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 314.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 27,283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cabot worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,382,000 after acquiring an additional 371,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,944,000 after acquiring an additional 441,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cabot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,153,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,649,000 after buying an additional 97,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock opened at $56.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

