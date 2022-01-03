SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 59.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,996 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,244,000 after purchasing an additional 687,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 72.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 282,130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $36.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

