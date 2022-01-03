SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 33,384 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth about $133,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Shares of VSH opened at $21.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.06. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.73 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

