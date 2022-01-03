Shell Asset Management Co. Has $806,000 Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PVH were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of PVH by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in PVH by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $106.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

