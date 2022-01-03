Shell Asset Management Co. Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth $93,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $44.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.61. KB Home has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,254 shares of company stock valued at $16,263,608 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

