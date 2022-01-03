Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,160 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,344,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DXC opened at $32.19 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

