Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,780 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,867 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 24.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth $20,926,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Umpqua by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,014,000 after acquiring an additional 753,071 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

UMPQ stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

