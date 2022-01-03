Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 600 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Truist started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $73.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $74.54.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,580. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.