Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 880 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,994 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,328 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,508 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,343 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,798 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FL opened at $43.63 on Monday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

